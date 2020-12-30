PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE opened at $9.24 on Monday. PAE has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.45 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.19.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PAE will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

