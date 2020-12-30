The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.80 on Monday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.23.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.12 million. Analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 267,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 254.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

