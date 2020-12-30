Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) a GBX 200 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.16) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.61. The company has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

