K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €6.70 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) received a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.10 ($8.35).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €7.62 ($8.96) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €11.46 ($13.48). The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.