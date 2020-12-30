HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €78.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.12 ($74.25).

ETR:HEI opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Monday. HeidelbergCement AG has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €66.44 ($78.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.58. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

