Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $115.00 price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

