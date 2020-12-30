DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) vs. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Financial Comparison

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -10.77% -10.56% -3.90% DATATRAK International 1.43% 8.29% 1.29%

Workday has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Workday and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 2 10 17 1 2.57 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday currently has a consensus price target of $241.46, indicating a potential upside of 1.58%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workday and DATATRAK International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $3.63 billion 15.73 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -167.41 DATATRAK International $7.74 million 1.83 $390,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday.

Summary

Workday beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as Skills cloud, a machine-learning-powered universal skills language to help source, utilize, develop, and retain talent. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution for finance, human resource, and sales planning; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. It serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

