FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.35 Million

Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post sales of $150.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.82 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $186.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $626.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.57 million to $626.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $635.79 million, with estimates ranging from $614.09 million to $663.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,584 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.62. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

