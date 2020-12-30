Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,668 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.