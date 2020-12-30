Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,016 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 611% compared to the average daily volume of 424 call options.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $160,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,710. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. AJO LP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 337,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after buying an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

