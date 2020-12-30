SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $4.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 211.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 220,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,278 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 206.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 292,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

