Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBH. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $12.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $113,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.