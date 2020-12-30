ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 48,791 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,370% compared to the average volume of 3,319 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14.

