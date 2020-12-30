Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Shares of PII opened at $95.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Polaris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

