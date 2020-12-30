Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Trading Up 2.4%

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSQPF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

