TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

TP ICAP plc (OTCMKTS:TULLF) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised TP ICAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get TP ICAP alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.