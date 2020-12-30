Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) Stock Price Up 2%

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,422 ($110.03) and last traded at GBX 8,214 ($107.32). Approximately 133,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 202,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,054 ($105.23).

JET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £111.53 ($145.71).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,992.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,433.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

