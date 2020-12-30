Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBCP. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

