ValuEngine Downgrades Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to Buy

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
STSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $36.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
