ValuEngine Downgrades Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to Buy

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

STSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $36.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

