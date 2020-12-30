Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $214.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.87 and its 200 day moving average is $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $243.38. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.16 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $723,598.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,841,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,149,160 shares of company stock worth $229,183,131. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

