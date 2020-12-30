ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
CFRX stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.
