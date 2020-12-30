Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to “Buy”

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Alphatec stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 49.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 316.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.