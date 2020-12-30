Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NYSE:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.48 Million

Analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NYSE:IHRT) to post sales of $886.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $882.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NYSE:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

