Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $514.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post sales of $514.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.40 million. Harsco posted sales of $399.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

HSC stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 217.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

