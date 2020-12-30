Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.38.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $130.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average is $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.53 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $140.89.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $80,558.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,640 shares of company stock worth $2,309,802. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

