Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NBLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $924.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 95.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.