The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hartford Financial has been putting in efforts to boost its portfolio through acquisitions. Divestitures also poise it well for long-term growth. Its Navigators buyout helped it expand product offerings and strengthen its commercial business lines. It is also expected to widen its underwriting strength in products capital appreciations, repayment of government funds and measures to de-risk its balance sheet has increased its financial strength. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. It is exposed to catastrophic loss, which impacted underwriting results. Softness in Personal Lines segment and escalating expenses are other concerns. The current challenging interest rate scenario continues to pose a threat to the company. Reduction in premium continues to bother.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $61.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

