The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $31.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

