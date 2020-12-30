First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

NYSE:FRC opened at $142.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $595,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

