The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE TCS opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $498.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $75,229.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $55,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 over the last three months. 65.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 130,236 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

