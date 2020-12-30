MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of MSM opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

