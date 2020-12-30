Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $184.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $156.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of ESTC opened at $147.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $107.93. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $159.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,718.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,615 shares of company stock valued at $162,274,831 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

