Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP opened at $14.01 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.