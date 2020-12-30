Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
CXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of CXP opened at $14.01 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Columbia Property Trust Company Profile
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
