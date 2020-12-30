CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAI International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE:CAI opened at $31.18 on Monday. CAI International has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $553.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.78.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CAI International by 312.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 405,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,452 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 328.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

