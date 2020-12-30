BidaskClub Upgrades Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to “Strong-Buy”

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of AVT opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,965,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,861 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 919,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536,270 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avnet by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after purchasing an additional 375,995 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,418,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 812,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 272,840 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

