Intellicheck Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,569 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,633% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 call options.
Shares of IDN stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.
