Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Sell

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.56 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $27.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 385,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $7,777,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 36,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

