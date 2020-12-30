Immersion Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 567 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 913% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.80, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 3,134 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $288,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,375 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Immersion by 82.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Immersion by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Immersion by 294.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 192,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Immersion by 2,637.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

