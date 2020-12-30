Maxim Integrated Products Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,233 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,441% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.61.
NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $88.28.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $7,548,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
