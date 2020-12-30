Maxim Integrated Products Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,233 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,441% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.61.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $88.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $7,548,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

