Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$1.95. Approximately 434,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 236,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.60.

About Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

