iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG)’s stock price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 105,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 179,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.