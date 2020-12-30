Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.23 and last traded at $127.23. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.00.

AEOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.36.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

