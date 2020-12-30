First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) shares dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 539,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 976,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$278.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.