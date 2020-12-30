HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Shares Down 3.1%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.20 and last traded at $63.20. 435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.21.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

