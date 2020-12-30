Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report $229.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.90 million and the highest is $250.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $614.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $877.50 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.16.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 330,236 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

