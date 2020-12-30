Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of VVV opened at $23.38 on Monday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,644 shares of company stock valued at $558,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

