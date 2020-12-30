Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

CQP opened at $33.19 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $42.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $230,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,082 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

