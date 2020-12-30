Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shawcor stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

