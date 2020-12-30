Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ TWST opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $846,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,694,772.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,384 shares of company stock valued at $29,038,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $137,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.