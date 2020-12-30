$94.57 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to announce $94.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the highest is $96.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $89.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $357.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.91 million to $360.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $401.30 million, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $419.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,919 shares of company stock worth $4,105,209 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,333.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.